Middle East conflict: 100 international flights cancelled at Delhi’s IGI Airport

The Delhi airport on Sunday witnessed the cancellation of at least 100 international flights as airlines struggled with major operational hurdles caused by the air strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel.

According to PTI report, the disruptions resulted in 60 international departures and 40 arrivals being called off.

"Due to the evolving political situation in the Middle East, west-bound international flights may experience disruptions or schedule changes," DIAL said in a social media post on X.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Ministry indicated that domestic airlines would likely cancel a total of 444 international flights this Sunday.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), situated in the nation's capital, is managed by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL). As India's largest aviation hub, it typically oversees more than 1,300 daily flight movements.

These cancellations occur against a backdrop of intensifying Middle East hostilities following synchronized military operations by Israel and the United States against Iranian targets. This escalation has sparked retaliatory warnings and prompted the closure of airspace across Iran, Israel, and Iraq.

Such volatility has caused significant turmoil in the global aviation sector, forcing carriers to halt flights to various Gulf cities as a safety precaution. On Saturday, travelers at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport found themselves stuck when numerous flights to the Middle East were scrapped due to the growing friction between Iran and Israel.

Several flights cancelled at Amritsar Airport Several flight operations have been disrupted at the Amritsar airport on Sunday following escalating conflict in parts of the Gulf region.

Amritsar Airport Director Bhupinder Singh told ANI that five flights were affected, including a SpiceJet flight to Dubai that was recalled midair after refuelling, and an IndiGo flight from Amritsar, which was diverted to Surat.

Singh said: "Yesterday, five flights were cancelled. 2 flights were cancelled on the ground. 2 other flights had taken off; one was SpiceJet for Dubai, which was in midair and was called back to Amritsar around 7 PM after refuelling. The other flight was IndiGo 6E 147 from Amritsar, which was diverted to Surat Airport. Another flight, Air Express, which was on the ground, and passengers de-boarded. Another Indigo flight coming from Sharjah to Amritsar was cancelled. Another Air India flight to Birmingham got cancelled."

These widespread disruptions are a direct consequence of extensive airspace restrictions throughout West Asia, which continue to impact global transit corridors.