Middle East war: Govt says 22 Indian ships, 600 seafarers safe; no maritime incident reported amid Hormuz Strait crisis

Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the growing concerns over maritime safety, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, on Monday said all 22 Indian vessels and their 600 seafarers in the region remain safe, with no incidents reported at sea.

In a Press Information Bureau (PIB) briefing, Sinha said that the Directorate General of Shipping has been working around the clock, maintaining close coordination with ship owners, RPSL agencies, and Indian missions abroad to ensure the well-being of those on board these vessels.

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Repatriations underway The official added that efforts have now gathered pace to bring the seafarers back home, adding that in the last 24 hours alone, 13 repatriations have been made. Over 48 hours, the number of successful repatriations has risen to 34, highlighting a steady and coordinated push to bring Indian nationals safely.

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Sinha added that in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Shipping's 24*7 communication centre has received 60 telephonic calls and 129 emails, and responded.

Commenting on congestion related to cargo movements, Sinha noted that no congestion has been reported at any of the ports. Over the last two days, the authorities reviewed the issue of congestion at all the ports, including both major and minor ports.

Safety of mariners, security of ports crucial: Sarbananda Sonowal On 22 March, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said that the safety of seafarers and security of vessels are crucial to India as they try to bring these vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, Assam Tribune reported. His remarks came weeks after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shut the Strait, a key waterway, transporting one-fifth of the world's oil, after the US and Israel launched strikes against the Islamic Republic.

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Sonowal, in an interview, admitted that the situation in West Asia is volatile and added that they cannot risk the safety of mariners. His remarks came after media reports showed that at least 22 Indian vessels were struck in the Strait of Hormuz amid the conflict.

US-Israel war against Iran to end? The development comes at a time when the conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week. Until 22 March, there were no signs of easing off, and there was a possibility of tensions escalating further after US President Donald Trump threatened to "obliterate" Tehran's power plants if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened. However, earlier today, Trump announced a five-day pause to the fighting in Iran, citing "very good and productive conversations."

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PM Modi addresses Parliament over West Asia conflict Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in Parliament about the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The address came a day after he chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting to review the situation, news agency PTI reported. During his address, PM Modi said that the challenging global situation arising from the ongoing conflict is expected to continue for an extended period, and urged the country to stay alert and united, much like during the Covid-19 crisis.

He emphasised the need for patience, discipline, and vigilance, while warning against attempts to take advantage of the situation through misinformation, hoarding, or profiteering. Addressing the House, he called on state governments to maintain strict oversight and act firmly against such practices.

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