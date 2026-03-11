Middle East conflict: 28 Indian ships, carrying 778 seafarers, stuck in Persian Gulf amid Iran's Hormuz Strait blockade

As many as 28 Indian vessels, carrying 778 seafarers, are currently situated in the Persian Gulf, a government official said on Wednesday. Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, detailed in a media briefing that 24 of these ships, with 677 crew members, are located in the western portion of the Strait of Hormuz. The remaining four vessels, carrying 101 individuals, are positioned on the eastern side.

Sinha emphasised that the ministry is maintaining a vigilant watch over the shifting maritime environment in the region. In response to the escalating situation in West Asia, authorities have bolstered monitoring and readiness protocols to guarantee the protection of all Indian maritime assets and personnel.

"We are monitoring all the vessels actively for their safety and security. Authorities, ship managers and recruitment agencies...are closely coordinating with Indian embassies and local authorities to ensure safety and render medical assistance to them," the official said.

The government is also facilitating continuous dialogue with industry stakeholders to provide essential support to both shipping companies and seafarers. To this end, the Directorate General (DG) of Shipping has issued formal advisories. These directives mandate that all Indian-flagged ships and crew members implement heightened security measures and strictly adhere to real-time reporting and communication protocols.

Regarding domestic impact, Sinha noted that port operations throughout India remain stable. Major ports have adopted specific operational strategies, such as the real-time tracking of vessel traffic in coordination with agents and shipping lines, alongside consistent assessments of regional developments.

To ensure immediate response capabilities, 24-hour control rooms have been activated within both the Ministry and the DG of Shipping. The DG is also in direct contact with ship operators and seafarer unions to offer timely updates. Furthermore, ports have been instructed to provide necessary assistance to exporters to mitigate potential trade disruptions and maintain the continuity of India's EXIM operations.

3 more ships struck by projectiles in Strait of Hormuz Three additional ships were struck by unidentified projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, according to maritime risk and security specialists. This latest round of attacks brings the total number of vessels hit in the region to at least 14 since the onset of the conflict with Iran.

Navigation through the narrow waterway has reached a virtual standstill following the initiation of US and Israeli strikes against Iran on 28 February. These hostilities have halted the export of roughly 20% of the global oil supply, causing international fuel prices to spike to levels not recorded since 2022.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have issued warnings that any vessel attempting to transit the Strait will be considered a target. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has vowed to escalate military operations against Iran if it continues to block the critical maritime passage.

On Wednesday, the Thai-flagged dry bulk carrier Mayuree Naree was hit by two projectiles of unknown origin during its transit. The operator, Precious Shipping, reported that the strike ignited a fire and caused significant damage to the ship's engine room.

