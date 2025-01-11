West Bengal news: A scuffle broke out between police and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists outside Midnapore Medical College and Hospital following the death of a pregnant woman and several critically ill patients after “expired saline” was administered to them.

The pregnant woman died, and four others were left in critical condition after delivering babies at a state-run hospital in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district. Family members of the deceased alleged that her death resulted from the administration of expired Ringer's Lactate IV fluid.

The woman’s death sparked protests by Left parties, including the SFI, and Congress, outside Midnapore Medical College and Hospital on Saturday.

The family members of the pregnant woman lodged a complaint with the Kotwali Police Station, alleging that the Midnapore hospital authorities were responsible for the woman's death, PTI reported.

The pregnant woman died on Friday, January 10, at the West Bengal government-run facility after delivering her baby on Wednesday, officials informed.

After the death of the pregnant woman and the deterioration of the health condition of four others, the CM Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has formed a 13-member panel to investigate the matter, a senior official said.

The baby delivered by the deceased woman is still admitted to the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital.

What is Ringer's Lactate? Lactated Ringer's injection is used to replace water and electrolyte loss in patients with low blood volume or low blood pressure.

PTI reported that the samples of Ringer's Lactate administered to patients in Midnapore Medical College and Hospital have been collected, and a report from drug control is awaited.

West Bengal Govt Probes Death Another official said the health department's investigating team reached the hospital on Saturday morning and met with the authorities concerned.

During the protest, supporters of the Left parties, including Students Federation of India (SFI), and Congress reportedly attempted to enter the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital premises to meet the 13-member probe team but were stopped by the West Bengal police.

The protesters then held posters aloft and raised slogans against the state government, alleging that the woman died due to the negligence of the hospital authorities.

The protesters also held Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the health portfolio, responsible for the woman's death.