Midnight inspection at Chennai firm linked to vision loss, death in US
- US regulator Food and Drug Administration warned consumers ‘not to purchase or use EzriCare Artificial Tears’
- An unprecedented outbreak of Pseudomonas aeruginosa has occured in the US, affecting at least 55 people across a dozen states
Tamil Nadu's Drug Controller and Central Drug Control Authority conducted an inspection during midnight on Saturday at a Chennai-based pharmaceutical firm after US authorities flagged an issue regarding contaminated eye drops.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×