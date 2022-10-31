Mid-Year Infra Outlook: Operational performance comfortable, adequate progress: Ind-Ra

Ind-Ra has revised the rating outlook for airports to Stable from Negative for the rest of FY23, based on the resilience and visibility of traffic. Domestic traffic has been on an upswing; leisure and corporate travel are likely to improve, supported by the reducing of travel restrictions to minimum levels and the reopening of offices. Ports have benefitted from strong demand in external trade in 1HFY23, though recession might marginally impact the trade volumes in 4QFY23.