MIG 29 fighter jet crashes in Punjab; pilot ejects safely

NEW DELHI: An Indian Air Force MiG 29 aircraft on Friday crashed near Hoshiarpur district in Punjab due to a technical snag, the Air Force said in a statement, adding that the pilot had ejected safely.

The aircraft was on a training mission and met with an accident, the statement said, without specifying the nature of the accident. It took off from an Air Force base near Jalandhar in Punjab and after being air borne for a short while developed technical problems.

The pilot "ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft. The pilot has been rescued by a helicopter," the statement said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to probe the cause of accident, it added.

