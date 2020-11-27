MiG-29K trainer jet crashes in Arabian sea; one pilot rescued, another missing

The Indian Navy informed on Friday that a MiG-29K trainer aircraft has crashed over the Arabian Sea at around 5 pm on Thursday.

While one pilot has been rescued, search by air and surface units is in progress for the other pilot who has been missing, the Indian Navy said.

An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident and surveillance aircraft and ships have been deployed to locate the missing pilot, the Indian Navy added.

"A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea met with an accident at about 1700 hrs on 26 November. One pilot has been recovered and search by air and surface units in progress for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

Other similar incidents

Earlier this year, an Indian Navy aircraft - MiG-29K - on a routine training sortie crashed near Goa. The pilot of the aircraft managed to eject safely.

"Today morning at around 1030h a Mig 29k aircraft on a routine training sortie crashed off Goa. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and has been recovered. An enquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered (sic)," Indian Navy tweeted this afternoon.The aircraft took off from the INS Hansa base at Vasco in Goa, news agency PTI had reported.

In another similar incident, a MiG-29K fighter aircraft belonging to the Indian Navy crashed shortly after it took off on a routine training mission from Goa's Dabolim last year in November.

