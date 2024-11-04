MiG-29 fighter jet crashes near Agra, court of inquiry to be ordered

A MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near Agra in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Defence officials said the plane had taken off from Adampur in Punjab and was en route to Agra for an exercise when the incident happened. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Air Force said, “A MiG-29 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Agra during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction."

"The pilot manoeuvered the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on ground, before ejecting safely. An enquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF's statement read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A video of the incident emerged.