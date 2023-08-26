A viral video of a teacher and owner of a school in Muzaffarpur left many people furious because of her derogatory remarks against Muslims.

In the video, the lady, Tripti Tyagi, could be seen instructing students to slap their ‘Muslim’ classmate one by one. The victim student can be seen standing and crying, whereas other students continue to slap him.

The video has erupted sharp reactions from all the faction of society. Recently, actress Renuka Sahane gave sharp reaction on the video.

“That vile teacher should be behind bars! Instead, she might just get a national teacher's award for promoting national integration! Kafkaesque!! Cry, my beloved country," she tweeted.