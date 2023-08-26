comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 25 2023 15:56:39
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.45 -0.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.25 -1.12%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.9 -1.14%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 970.45 0.15%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 443.85 -1.53%
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Might get a teacher’s award for promoting national integration,' actress Renuka Sahane on UP teacher remarks
Back

‘Might get a teacher’s award for promoting national integration,' actress Renuka Sahane on UP teacher remarks

 1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 06:50 AM IST Livemint

The recent video of a UP teacher, Tripti Tyagi, who was seen instructing students to beat their fellow classmate because of his religion has received a lot of criticism. Recently actress Renuka Sahane, also tweeted in the matter

Tripti Tyagi, teacher and the owner of Neha Public School could be seen asking teachers to slap a student because of his religionPremium
Tripti Tyagi, teacher and the owner of Neha Public School could be seen asking teachers to slap a student because of his religion

A viral video of a teacher and owner of a school in Muzaffarpur left many people furious because of her derogatory remarks against Muslims.

In the video, the lady, Tripti Tyagi, could be seen instructing students to slap their ‘Muslim’ classmate one by one. The victim student can be seen standing and crying, whereas other students continue to slap him.

The video has erupted sharp reactions from all the faction of society. Recently, actress Renuka Sahane gave sharp reaction on the video.

“That vile teacher should be behind bars! Instead, she might just get a national teacher's award for promoting national integration! Kafkaesque!! Cry, my beloved country," she tweeted.

Her comments on the matter which was indirectly associated with the recent award announcement of National Award, resulted in her trolling. However, many people came in her support on the social media site.

 

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 26 Aug 2023, 06:50 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App