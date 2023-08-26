‘Might get a teacher’s award for promoting national integration,' actress Renuka Sahane on UP teacher remarks1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 06:50 AM IST
The recent video of a UP teacher, Tripti Tyagi, who was seen instructing students to beat their fellow classmate because of his religion has received a lot of criticism. Recently actress Renuka Sahane, also tweeted in the matter
A viral video of a teacher and owner of a school in Muzaffarpur left many people furious because of her derogatory remarks against Muslims.
Her comments on the matter which was indirectly associated with the recent award announcement of National Award, resulted in her trolling. However, many people came in her support on the social media site.