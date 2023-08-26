Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Might get a teacher’s award for promoting national integration,' actress Renuka Sahane on UP teacher remarks

‘Might get a teacher’s award for promoting national integration,' actress Renuka Sahane on UP teacher remarks

1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 06:50 AM IST Livemint

The recent video of a UP teacher, Tripti Tyagi, who was seen instructing students to beat their fellow classmate because of his religion has received a lot of criticism. Recently actress Renuka Sahane, also tweeted in the matter

Tripti Tyagi, teacher and the owner of Neha Public School could be seen asking teachers to slap a student because of his religion

A viral video of a teacher and owner of a school in Muzaffarpur left many people furious because of her derogatory remarks against Muslims.

In the video, the lady, Tripti Tyagi, could be seen instructing students to slap their ‘Muslim’ classmate one by one. The victim student can be seen standing and crying, whereas other students continue to slap him.

The video has erupted sharp reactions from all the faction of society. Recently, actress Renuka Sahane gave sharp reaction on the video.

“That vile teacher should be behind bars! Instead, she might just get a national teacher's award for promoting national integration! Kafkaesque!! Cry, my beloved country," she tweeted.

Her comments on the matter which was indirectly associated with the recent award announcement of National Award, resulted in her trolling. However, many people came in her support on the social media site.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 26 Aug 2023, 06:50 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.