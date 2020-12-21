New Delhi: After suspending flights between UK and India , Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Indian government can take a similar action with other countries too if the new coronavirus strain is seen to be spreading.

"Other European countries like Germany, Belgium and France have suspended air travel with UK. If we receive any information regarding spread new virus strain in other places, we'll consider suspending air travel with other countries too," said Puri.

All flights connecting the UK and India will remain suspended from Wednesday till 31 December, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Monday in view of the emergence of a mutated variant of the coronavirus there.

Moreover, it said passengers coming from the UK through flights till Tuesday midnight would be tested for COVID-19 on arrival at airports "as a measure of abundant precaution".

A number of countries like Canada, Turkey, Belgium, Italy and Israel have banned flights from the UK as the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was "out of control" and imposed a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown from Sunday.

Puri said on Twitter that those passengers who are found COVID-positive would be sent for institutional quarantine set up by the states or union territories (UTs).

"Those found negative should be advised to isolate at home for 7 days and will be medically monitored by the states/UTs," Puri added.

Till date, the rules stated that if an international passenger had a COVID-negative certificate from a test done 72 hours prior to the journey, he or she need not undergo COVID-19 test again on arrival at the Indian airport.

Earlier during the day, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to Union Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola recommending suspension of all flights originating from the UK into India temporarily till December 31.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via