NEW DELHI: Congress party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking to intervene in the suo motu case on the crisis being faced by migrant workers amid the covid-19 lockdown.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the miseries of migrant workers, the top court on Tuesday had observed that there have been lapses on the part of the central and state governments in providing them with adequate relief. A bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.R. Shah issued notice to the Centre and all states and Union territories in this regard.

Surjewala, in his plea today, submitted that he would like to assist by suggesting "pertinent measures" to tackle the problems and misery of the migrant labourers stranded across the country amid the covid-19 crisis.

In his plea, he alleged that the Centre has not been taking into considering suggestions that come from outside ruling side.

The Congress leader added that the Centre should to work local authorities, including those in districts and panchayats, to create lists identifying stranded workers.

Surjewala's intervention plea suggested that the central government should immediately set up reception and facilitation centres at district and village levels for migrant labourers. It should then formulate a nationwide action plan to address the issues of stranded migrants, he said.

He also suggested that the Centre should immediately draw up a plan to provide adequate food, medicine and shelter to the migrant labourers and added public announcement detailing the relief packages with timelines and step-wise procedure of release should be shared with the public and migrants.

The bench will hear the case on Thursday and has asked the solicitor general to apprise the court about the measures and steps taken by the Centre and planned to be taken with respect to providing relief to migrant workers.

