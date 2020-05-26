Migrant database: Job exchanges push UP's massive skill-mapping exercise

NEW DELHI: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has started the process of profiling migrant labourers returning to the state. The state government has directed the administration to carry out the profiling at district level employment exchanges to boost the massive skill-mapping exercise.

Uttar Pradesh has received over 24 lakh migrant labourers from different parts the country since 1 March.

Earlier this week, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government said it will form a migration commission to identify the skills of returning migrant workers and provide employment to them.

According to the state's employment department website, there are a total of 57 district employment offices which would ensure its reach to the local level. There are 52 teaching and guidance centres across different districts to provide employment and related counseling to job seekers. These district level offices are expected to scale up the skill-mapping exercise for the returning migrants.

In the first list provided by the state government, there are 16,262 carpenters, 9,006 drivers, 1.52 lakh workers related to real state, 306 data entry operators, 4,980 electricians, 2,234 workers skilled in furniture fittings, 12,103 in apparel and tailoring, 26,000 painters, 1,294 artisans, 424 nurses, 202 music teachers and 3,364 security guards. Senior officials said 1,527 car and motorcycle mechanic have also returned to the state.

"This is just the first list of skill mapping and the government has decided skill mapping of all migrant workers coming from other states would be done and they would be given apprenticeship as per their skills," said a senior officer in the Uttar Pradesh government.

The state government has also said these workers would be given honorarium to meet their expenses. "The data of workers and labourers would also be collected and shared by the labour and employment exchange office in every district and these migrant labourers must also be provided insurance cover," the officer added.

The Uttar Pradesh government had said it would try to generate at least 20 lakh employment opportunities for migrant labourers who are returning to the state. It has asked all the ministries for a detailed plan on ways to generate employment in the state.

