Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Bandipora

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Bandipora

This comes a day after three army personnel died while neutralising two terrorists who attempted to carry out a suicide bomb attack at Rajouri on Thursday.(Representative Photo)
1 min read . 12 Aug 2022Livemint

  • During intervening night, terrorists fired upon & injured one outside labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A labourer from Bihar was fired upon by terrorists at Soadnara Sumbal in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. The attack took place around midnight following which he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The deceased labourer was identified as Mohd Amrez, hailing from Bihar's Madhepura.

A labourer from Bihar was fired upon by terrorists at Soadnara Sumbal in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. The attack took place around midnight following which he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The deceased labourer was identified as Mohd Amrez, hailing from Bihar's Madhepura.

The police said Amrez was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries.

The police said Amrez was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries.

"During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police this morning.

"During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police this morning.

Earlier this month a labourer from Bihar was killed and two others injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.

Earlier this month a labourer from Bihar was killed and two others injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.

The terrorists lobbed a grenade at a tent housing labourers at Gadoora village in Pulwama, a police spokesman said.

The terrorists lobbed a grenade at a tent housing labourers at Gadoora village in Pulwama, a police spokesman said.

He said one labourer died in the blast while two others sustained injuries.

He said one labourer died in the blast while two others sustained injuries.

"The deceased outside labourer has been identified as Mohammad Mumtaz, a resident of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar. The Injured have been identified as Mohammad Arif and his son Mohammad Majbool, residents of Rampor, Bihar," the spokesman said.

"The deceased outside labourer has been identified as Mohammad Mumtaz, a resident of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar. The Injured have been identified as Mohammad Arif and his son Mohammad Majbool, residents of Rampor, Bihar," the spokesman said.

He said the condition of the injured persons is stable.

He said the condition of the injured persons is stable.

The labourers were manufacturing cotton bedding, police said.

The labourers were manufacturing cotton bedding, police said.

Terrorists had stepped up attacks on non-locals earlier this year but there was a halt in such targeted killings for the past nearly two months.

Terrorists had stepped up attacks on non-locals earlier this year but there was a halt in such targeted killings for the past nearly two months.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.