Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Bandipora

During intervening night, terrorists fired upon & injured one outside labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed
A labourer from Bihar was fired upon by terrorists at Soadnara Sumbal in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. The attack took place around midnight following which he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The deceased labourer was identified as Mohd Amrez, hailing from Bihar's Madhepura.
The police said Amrez was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries.
"During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police this morning.
Earlier this month a labourer from Bihar was killed and two others injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.
The terrorists lobbed a grenade at a tent housing labourers at Gadoora village in Pulwama, a police spokesman said.
He said one labourer died in the blast while two others sustained injuries.
"The deceased outside labourer has been identified as Mohammad Mumtaz, a resident of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar. The Injured have been identified as Mohammad Arif and his son Mohammad Majbool, residents of Rampor, Bihar," the spokesman said.
