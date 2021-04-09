Migrant labourers leave Mumbai in packed trains fearing lockdown

Taking cognisance of the emerging situation, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam talked to the officials and asked the authorities to allay the fear of the migrants and monitor the Covid-19 situation. He said to the reporters, "Many of them fear that a lockdown will be imposed in the state due to rising Covid cases. However, our state government has no such plans. We do not want businesses or small businessmen to incur losses."

