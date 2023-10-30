BREAKING NEWS
Migrant worker from UP shot dead in Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama
Migrant worker from UP killed by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Migrant worker from UP killed by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama.
A migrant worker from UP shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, said Police.
(This is a breaking story)
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!