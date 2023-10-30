Migrant worker from UP killed by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama.

A migrant worker from UP shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, said Police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a breaking story)

