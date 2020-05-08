Shakeel, a young migrant worker in Bengaluru, appears pensive and anxious at the same time. He peers out of the bus wondering what time he would be on the train that leaves for his home state of Bihar.

For the last forty days, he has survived on food and ration given by private donors and has had to ask his family for ₹12,000 for rent and other expenses.

The money he asked from his family is the same that he sent to his home by slogging in KR market as a daily wage labourer in the city to help his family have a better chance at survival in Kishanganj, Bihar.

“I didn’t know what else to do but ask my family," said Shakeel, who has been working in Bengaluru for the last four years. He even flashed a train ticket for which he paid ₹1,050.

The 24 others, all migrant workers, in the bus have similar stories filled with pain of survival during the lockdown with no money, food or certainty of what the future holds for them.

At least 4,000 people left from Bengaluru on special trains on Friday, to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. The labourers are fleeing a city that they had earlier hoped would save them from abject poverty back home.

They form lines, patiently listening to the directions of a few irate police officials, screaming orders at them.

All of them are handed one packet of food and a bottle of water for a journey that will take three days to reach Bihar and another day to reach their villages, where they are expected to be quarantined.

After facing severe backlash, the Karnataka government resumed train services on Friday to help migrant workers return home. However, there is little clarity on how the government is selecting who gets to go and who remains as over 2 lakh people have registered to leave and there are many more such workers in the city.

“It depends on the capacity of the trains," S.Suresh Kumar, Karnataka’s primary and secondary education minister said. Hundreds of migrants have started walking from Bengaluru towards the home states in the northern part of the country. Several others have been forced back into campsites by the police and forced to resume work.

Since a large portion of migrant workers are employed in construction, builders in the city are worried that their projects would be further delayed.

Some even question why the workers want to leave since they would have no means to an income back home. The B.S.Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government has come under severe criticism for trying to restrict workers from leaving to help kickstart the state’s fledgling economy. Bengaluru, like other urban centres of the country, attracts migrant workers who help build infrastructure to help improve the quality of lives for city dwellers, even though the former continue to exist in deplorable conditions.

From the time they got into the bus, the doors have been locked and these migrant workers are not even allowed outside to relieve themselves.

Shakeel has been in the bus for over four hours but does not complain since he considers himself one of the ‘fortunate’ few to make it back home while thousands of others are left behind.

