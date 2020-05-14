NEW DELHI: Migrant workers will get free foodgrain supply for two months, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday. The scheme will benefit 80 million migrants who are not holding any ration or state card. They will get 5 kg of wheat or rice and 1 kg gram (chickpea or chana). The scheme will cost the centre Rs3,500 crore.

The centre will introduce portability in PDS which means any person, irrespective of the state he belongs or the card he is holding of, will be able to secure foodgrain in any other state. The scheme will benefit 670 million people.

Urban poor, migrant labourers -- urban or rural -- will be offered an affordable rental housing scheme. Government-funded housings, in cities where they are vacant, will be utilized to provide housing to migrants under a PPP mode.

Sitharaman said the government is looking at persuading small firms employing up to 10 people to cover their staff under employee state insurance scheme. A social security was also in the works to cover gig economy employees and platform workers. Safeguards to cover women working at night will also be brought in, she said.

The steps announced today cover the poor, migrants and farmers. In all, Sitharaman announced nine steps -- three for migrants, two for farmers and particularly small farmers and one each related to Mudra, street vendors, housing and employment for tribals.

Today marked the second successive day of announcements concerning the relief package being rolled out by the government to restore the covid-hit economy to its health. The government plans to announce more steps, targeted at different sections and sectors of the economy, daily till Sunday.

Sitharaman clarified that the announced steps, Wednesday or Thursday's, do not mean it's the end of relief for the sections covered during the two days. More steps could be announced for the same in days to come.

The total quantum of the relief, including steps by the Reserve Bank of India from March onwards, the government's earlier steps including Wednesday's measures aimed at micro, small and medium enterprises, is pegged at Rs20 trillion.

Share Via