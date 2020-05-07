Migrant workers won't need medical certificates to travel: Maharashtra govt

Mumbai: Migrant workers seeking to leave Maharashtra for their home states will no longer need to procure individual medical certificates, according to an order issued by the state government on Thursday.

The order states that migrants desirous of travelling to home state should be screened at the time of starting of journey, by use of digital thermometer and symptomatic examination. This be done free of cost through medical officers of government/municipal corporation or by hiring the services of registered medical practitioners by the municipal corporations.

Signed by chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, the order states, "A single list of all passengers indicating that they have been screened and not found to be displaying any influenza-like illness (ILI) be issued by the medical person in-charge. There will be no need for individual certificates and a certification of passengers manifest shall suffice."

The Union home ministry, had in a 29 April order allowed the movement of migrant workers back to their home states from 4 May. However, according to the guidelines all those who wish to travel should be screened and only those found asymptomatic should be allowed to travel.

