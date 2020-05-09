Home > News > India > Migrants clash with cops in Surat, over 100 detained
Police personnel stands guard as migrant people clash with the local police as they demand to go to their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Surat on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Police personnel stands guard as migrant people clash with the local police as they demand to go to their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Surat on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Migrants clash with cops in Surat, over 100 detained

1 min read . Updated: 09 May 2020, 08:33 PM IST PTI

  • Migrant workers demand they either be sent back to their home states or allowed to resume work at local industrial units to earn money
  • Police resort to lathicharge and fire tear gas to disperse the mob

SURAT : Hundreds of migrant workers came onto the streets and clashed with the police at a village in Surat district of Gujarat on Saturday to demand that they either be sent back to their home states or allowed to resume work at local industrial units to earn money, police said.

The police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas to disperse the mob. Over a 100 workers were detained in this connection, an official said.

The incident took place at Mora village near industrial town of Hazira.

"Over 100 workers were detained after they took to the streets, demanding that they either be sent back home or allowed to work at the industrial units they were employed at in Hazira and paid salaries," joint commissioner of police (Sector 2) D N Patel said.

Protesting workers came out of their homes in the workers' colony at Mora village and started walking in a large group towards Hazira industrial area, he said.

The migrants demanded that the district administration should arrange for their return to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and other states, Patel said.

"Some workers hurled stones at the police, after which four tear gas shells were lobbed and we had to resort to baton charge to control the unruly mob," Patel said.

Cases were being registered on the basis on CCTV footage from the area, the senior official said, adding that the situation was currently under control.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The labourers worked in an iron company in Jalna and wanted to catch a special train for Madhya Pradesh. Photo: Mint

Sixteen migrant workers dead after being run over by train in Maharashtra

2 min read . 08 May 2020
Security personnel wearing protective gear patrol a street in Ahmedabad (PTI)

Covid-19 impact: After Ahmedabad, Surat to shut down shops from Saturday

1 min read . 07 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout