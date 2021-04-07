Migrants trickle out of cities with rising curbs

Migrant workers in several states, including Maharashtra, were seen waiting to board buses and trains bound for their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, as their source of income dried up because of covid-related curbs. The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, from where trains to UP and Bihar depart, saw a surge in the number of passengers, as was the case in the automobile manufacturing hub of Pimpri-Chinchwad on the outskirts of Pune.