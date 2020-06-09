Migrating out of the big cities may cause more pain

Migration from rural to urban areas is a key in any country’s development. In India’s case, the surplus labour in agriculture migrates for jobs in the more productive sectors of the economy. However, most migrant jobs in urban areas are informal and are unable to provide social security. A shock such as covid-19 can put migrant workers in a vulnerable situation, in which reverse migration might seem to be the most logical coping mechanism available to them. The fear of losing their sources of livelihood and shelter in urban areas during a lockdown forced migrant labourers to journey home.