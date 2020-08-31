Mike Pence describes President Trump and PM Modi as 'larger than life figures'

The US which has its own tensions with China – over trade, human rights and the origins of the covid-19 pandemic – has been backing India in the current face off with China. Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar has had a number of telephone conversations with his US counterpart Mike Pompeo and the defence ministers of the two countries have had conversations as well. A significant chunk of military hardware deployed along the India-China border in Ladakh is of US origin including the Chinook and Apache helicopters.