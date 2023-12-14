Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Assam: Mild blast heard near Army gate of Jorhat Military station

Livemint

  • Mild blast sound heard near Army gate of Jorhat military station in Assam's Jorhat district this evening. Details being ascertained: Defence PRO, Guwahati

A mild blast sound was heard near the Army gate at Jorhat Military Station in Assam, according to defence sources.

As per the sources, the sound was heard in Jorhat this evening.

