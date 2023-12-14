Assam: Mild blast heard near Army gate of Jorhat Military station
- Mild blast sound heard near Army gate of Jorhat military station in Assam's Jorhat district this evening. Details being ascertained: Defence PRO, Guwahati
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A mild blast sound was heard near the Army gate at Jorhat Military Station in Assam, according to defence sources.
As per the sources, the sound was heard in Jorhat this evening.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.