Mild Covid-19 can have harmful effects on your heart: Study

New research has revealed that even mild cases of COVID-19 may have long-term negative impacts on cardiovascular health in the aftermath of the COVID infection, commonly known as long COVID. The co-author of the research Dr Maria Perissiou from the University of Portsmouth's School of Sport, Health & Exercise Science, said: "We were surprised to observe such a decline in vascular health, which deteriorated even further with time since COVID-19 infection. Usually, you'd expect inflammation to decrease with time after infection, and for all the physiological functions to go back to normal or a healthy level."We can only speculate on what causes this phenomenon without further investigation, but emerging evidence suggests that it stems from COVID-19 triggering the auto-immune process that leads to vasculature deterioration."

