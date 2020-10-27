Mild earthquake at Seoni in MP, tremors also felt in Nagpur

A low intensity earthquake of 3.3 magnitude was experienced in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Tuesday morning and the tremors were also felt at Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, they said.

The earthquake was recorded at 4.10 am in Seoni with its epicentre at a depth of 15 km, India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhopal centre scientist Ved Prakash Singh said.

Some residents of Dunda Seoni suburb and other parts of the district woke up on experiencing tremors and came out of their houses, according to eye-witnesses.

The tremors was also felt in Nagpur, located about 96 km from Seoni, an official from IMD Nagpur said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via