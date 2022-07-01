Mild earthquake in Karnataka district for third day in a week

The tremors were felt in Sampaje, Guttigaru, Ubaradka, Goonaka, Elimale, Sullia town and surrounding areas. The series of earthquakes in the area have panicked the local population. An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in the region on June 25, followed by a quake on June 28 which were felt twice on the day. The morning quake was of 3.0 intensity on the Richter scale, while the other in the evening measured 1.8. The detailed report of the natural disaster monitoring centre is awaited.