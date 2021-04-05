An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred near the Sikkim-Nepal border on Monday at 8:49 pm IST, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Tremors were felt in north Bengal, Assam, and some other parts of Bihar.

Tremors were also felt in some parts of Nepal, Bhutan, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

No casualty or damage due to the earthquake has been reported so far.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 25 km east-southeast (ESE) of Gangtok, Sikkim. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

More details awaited.

