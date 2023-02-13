Mild earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Sikkim
- The earthquake took place at around 4.15 am at a depth of 10 kilometres from 70 km north-west of Yuksom in Sikkim
The National Center for Seismology informed that an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Yuksom town of Sikkim on Monday early morning. The earthquake took place at around 4.15 am at a depth of 10 kilometres from 70 km north-west of Yuksom.
