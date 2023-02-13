The National Center for Seismology informed that an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Yuksom town of Sikkim on Monday early morning. The earthquake took place at around 4.15 am at a depth of 10 kilometres from 70 km north-west of Yuksom.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 04:15:04 IST, Lat: 27.81 & Long: 87.71, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70 km NW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India," the NCS informed in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of 4 magnitude hit the central part of Assam , an official bulletin said. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, it said.

The earthquake was recorded at 4:18 pm, and the epicentre was in Nagaon district on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra river, the National Center for Seismology said in a report.

It also said the depth of the quake was 10 km.

The epicentre was around 160 km east of Guwahati, near Hojai in central Assam.

People in the neighbouring West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat and Morigaon districts also felt the tremor, besides those in Sonitpur on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra river.

The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region. Meanwhile,rescuers pulled more survivors from the rubble on Sunday, nearly a week after one of the worst earthquakes to hit Turkey and Syria, as Turkish authorities sought to maintain order across the disaster zone and began legal action over building collapses.

With chances of finding more survivors growing more remote, the toll in both countries from Monday's earthquake and major aftershocks rose above 33,000 and looked set to keep growing. It was the deadliest quake in Turkey since 1939.

*With agency inputs