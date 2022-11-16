Mild earthquake rattles Basar in Arunachal Pradesh

Mild earthquake rattles Basar in Arunachal Pradesh1 min read . 11:07 AM IST
- The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 jolted Basar, Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the earthquake occurred 55km away from Basar, Arunachal Pradesh.
The tremors were experienced at 9:55 am.
"The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," it said.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 16-11-2022, 09:55:22 IST, Lat: 27.84 & Long: 94.15, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 55km WSW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted on Wednesday.
On November 12, Saturday, tremors from an earthquake in Nepal were experienced across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), around 8 pm.
The temblor in the neighbouring country was measured at over 5 on the Richter scale.
Earlier, on November 9, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 had rocked Nepal, leaving at least six persons dead, including children.
The NCS had said the earthquake occurred around 1.57 am and at a depth of 10 kms in Nepal. Tremors from that quake were also felt in the national capital and its surrounding areas.
On October 19, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred near Kathmandu. As per NCS, the earthquake occurred 53 kilometres east of Kathmandu around 2.52 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.
On July 31, an earthquake of magnitude 6 occurred 147 km east-south-east of Kathmandu at 8.13 am IST around Martim Birta of Khotang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC).
In 2015, a high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter struck central Nepal, between Kathmandu and Pokhara.
It was estimated to have killed 8,964 people and left close to 22,000 injured.
