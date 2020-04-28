The Union Health Ministry has come up with guidelines for home isolation of people who either have very mild coronavirus symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase. At present in India all suspected cases are quarantined in a hospital setting.

Who is eligible for home isolation?

1) The person should be clinically assigned as a "very mild case/ pre-symptomatic" case by a doctor.

2) Such cases should have the requisite facilities at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining their family contacts.

3) A caregiver should be available 24x7 to care for the patient. A communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a pre-requisite for the entire duration of home isolation.

4)The caregiver and all close contacts of such cases should take hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis as per protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer.

5) Download government's Arogya Setu app on mobile phones. The app should stay active at all times through bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

6)The patient should agree to monitor his or her health and regularly give an update on their health status to the District Surveillance Officer for further follow-up by the surveillance teams.

7) The patient has to fill in an undertaking on self-isolation and must follow home quarantine guidelines.

Patients with mild Covid-19 will have home isolation option: Health Ministry.

When should patient seek medical attention?

-Difficulty in breathing

-Persistent pain/pressure in the chest

-Mental confusion or inability to arouse

-Developing bluish discolorations of lips/face

-As advised by treating medical officer

When to discontinue home isolation?

Patients under home isolation can end home isolation if their symptoms are clinically resolved and the surveillance medical officer certifies him or her to be free of infection after laboratory testing.

