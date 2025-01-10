L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan's remarks on a 90-hour work week has ignited criticism. However, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora said that SN Subrahmanyan represents a generation of business leaders who prioritised relentless hard work.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Friday joined the 90-hour work week debate after L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan sparked a row with his controversial remark on work-life balance.

Subrahmanyan's comment has drawn criticism from people from different walks of life, including social media users after an undated video went viral.

"How long can you stare at your wife? I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays," Subrahmanyan is heard saying in a video.

Meanwhile, defending the L&T Chairman, the Shiv Sena MP in a post on X, said that SN Subrahmanyan represents a generation of business leaders who prioritised relentless hard work, often at the expense of health & sleep.

“Today’s generation values work-life balance while staying equally committed. Entrepreneurs often work longer hours than employees, but both approaches deserve respect & should be left to individual choice," reads the post.

The work-life balance row was first triggered by Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy's suggesting a 70-hour work week.

Meanwhile, Subrahmanyan has faced backlash from many people, including actress Deepika Padukone.

Slamming the L&T Chairman, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to express her views, calling his comments "shocking."

"Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements," along with the hashtag "Mental Health Matters", wrote Deepika.

Bajaj Auto's Rajiv Bajaj also countered L&T Chairman’s controversial remark, saying, 'Let 90 hours start from the top, adding “what matters is quality of work, not hours."

L&T also issued a brief statement saying the chairman's remarks were in the context of extraordinary efforts required for achieving extraordinary outcomes for the nation.