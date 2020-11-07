Milind Soman booked in Goa for circulating his 'obscene' picture

Milind Soman booked in Goa for circulating his 'obscene' picture1 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2020, 06:41 AM IST
The South Goa district police booked Soman for promoting obscenity
The South Goa district police booked Milind Soman after a complaint was registered against model-actor-fitness promoter Milind Soman, under IPC Section 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act for his social media post where he was seen sprinting naked at a Goa beach.
The South Goa district police booked Soman for promoting obscenity, days after a nude photograph of the former supermodel while running on a beach went viral.
Pankaj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police South Goa told ANI that a case has been registered at Colva Police Station under Section 294 IPC and 67 IT Act against Soman.
"An organisation called Goa Suraksha Manch had given a complaint against Soman for running nude on a beach in South Goa and then circulating those pictures on social media," Singh added.
