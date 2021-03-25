Earlier in the day, actor R Madhavan also said he has tested positive for COVID-19, adding he was recovering well
Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik contracted the virus
Actor-model Milind Soman on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. The 55-year-old actor shared his health update on Twitter. "Tested positive. #Quarantine," Soman wrote.
The actor was last seen on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series "Paurashpur", which started streaming in December.