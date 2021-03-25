OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Milind Soman tests positive for COVID-19

Actor-model Milind Soman on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. The 55-year-old actor shared his health update on Twitter. "Tested positive. #Quarantine," Soman wrote.

The actor was last seen on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series "Paurashpur", which started streaming in December.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Earlier in the day, actor R Madhavan also said he has tested positive for COVID-19, adding he was "recovering well".

Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik contracted the virus.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported its highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases so far with 5,185 new infections, taking the tally to 3,74,611.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout