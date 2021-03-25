Subscribe
Home >News >India >Milind Soman tests positive for COVID-19

Milind Soman tests positive for COVID-19

Milind Soman. Courtesy Facebook@MilindRunning
1 min read . 10:04 PM IST PTI

  • Earlier in the day, actor R Madhavan also said he has tested positive for COVID-19, adding he was recovering well
  • Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik contracted the virus

Actor-model Milind Soman on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. The 55-year-old actor shared his health update on Twitter. "Tested positive. #Quarantine," Soman wrote.

The actor was last seen on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series "Paurashpur", which started streaming in December.

Earlier in the day, actor R Madhavan also said he has tested positive for COVID-19, adding he was "recovering well".

Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik contracted the virus.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported its highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases so far with 5,185 new infections, taking the tally to 3,74,611.

