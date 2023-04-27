Militant outfit DNLA signs peace agreement with Assam govt1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 07:56 PM IST
The DNLA will lay down the arms and abide by the indian Constitution. A total of 179 DNLA cadres will surrender their arms and ammunition, the agreement says
NEW DELHI : The Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), an insurgent group operating mostly in Assam's Dima Hasao district, on Thursday signed a peace agreement with the government in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
