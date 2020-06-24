Senior military commanders from India and China arrived at a “mutual consensus to disengage" their forces standing head-to-head in Ladakh, after talks that went late into the night on Monday, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The consensus came amid signs that New Delhi has remained firm in its demand that Chinese forces back off from an intrusion that is potentially far more serious than the Galwan Valley encroachments that led to violent clashes on 15 June. These encroachments are along Pangong Tso.

Indian Army chief Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane arrived in Leh on Tuesday, and visited soldiers involved in the face-off. On Wednesday, Naravane is to visit “forward areas" and discuss future strategy with top military commanders.

“Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in eastern Ladakh were discussed and will be taken forward by both the sides," the person cited above said after the commanders wrapped up their meeting in Moldo on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control.

Meanwhile, the Galwan Valley face-off has spotlighted the more serious intrusion by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) into Indian territory—the fortifications and structures put up by China at Pangong Tso in Ladakh, one of the main triggers for heightened tensions between India and China in recent weeks. Though China may have intended to ensure Monday’s talks focus entirely on tensions in the Galwan area, India reiterated its red lines at the talks—that the Chinese pull back from all areas of intrusion, including Pangong Tso.

Friction points in eastern Ladakh have been many—areas known as Patrolling Points 14, 15 and 17A in the Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and the banks of Pangong Tso. Patrolling Point 14 was the scene of the 15 June clashes. The talks on Monday between Lt General Harinder Singh and Chinese PLA Maj. Gen. Liu Lin included discussions on India’s demand for the Chinese to return to positions they held prior to the outbreak of tensions in early May.

The outcome of a previous round of talks between the two commanders on 6 June, too, had focused on this with an agreement that both sides would partially disengage and withdraw troops by 2-5km in Galwan Valley and Hotsprings, seen as an easier target to achieve.

The disengagement around Pangong Tso, being more complex, was left for a later date. But the Galwan incident interrupted the whole process. “Galwan happened because the Chinese side did not want to withdraw from Pangong Tso" where they seem to have entrenched themselves firmly, said Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

“For us, Galwan is not the only point; it is also Pangong Tso and I am sure India would have stressed this point at (Monday’s) meeting."

When asked why the Chinese side would have agreed to discuss disengagement on Monday, a second person privy to the developments said this was due to the casualties suffered by the Chinese during the clash. Officially China has not admitted to losing any men in the clash and Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has dismissed reports of heavy Chinese casualties as “fake news".

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via