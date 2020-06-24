Military commanders from both India and China reach consensus to disengage

Meanwhile, the Galwan Valley face-off has spotlighted the more serious intrusion by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) into Indian territory—the fortifications and structures put up by China at Pangong Tso in Ladakh, one of the main triggers for heightened tensions between India and China in recent weeks. Though China may have intended to ensure Monday’s talks focus entirely on tensions in the Galwan area, India reiterated its red lines at the talks—that the Chinese pull back from all areas of intrusion, including Pangong Tso.