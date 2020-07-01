Military commanders meet but  scant  progress on  ground

“The long meeting shows there is some serious discussion on and that the two sides need to come to an agreement on issues," said Srikanth Konapalli, a professor of Chinese Studies at New Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University. “What it indicates is that more talks will be needed to arrive at some conclusion. The bottom line for us is that China vacate the areas they are on and move back to positions they were at in April," in areas including Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley and the strategic Depsang plains, situated south of Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) near the Karakoram pass, he said.