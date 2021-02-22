Military hardware that India cos can make won't be imported: Modi

Pointing to the changes in the security environment in the world, the prime minister said there were many small countries in the world that did not previously worry about security given their small size. “Given the changed security scenario, these small countries are looking looking to secure themselves," Modi said, adding “such countries given their security challenges it is natural that they will be looking at India because we are adept at low cost manufacturing while delivering quality products." India has a big role to play in helping such countries, he said. Noting that India was exporting products to more than 40 countries in the world Modi said “we need to make a name as a major defence exporter in the world."