1 soldier killed, 4 injured after terrorist open fire on Indian Air Force convoy in Poonch; search operations on
A vehicle convoy of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Saturday. The security officials have informed that 1 soldier was killed while 4 have been injured in the attack, and the local Rashtriya Rifles unit has started cordon and search operations in the area.