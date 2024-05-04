Active Stocks
1 soldier killed, 4 injured after terrorist open fire on Indian Air Force convoy in Poonch; search operations on
1 soldier killed, 4 injured after terrorist open fire on Indian Air Force convoy in Poonch; search operations on

Livemint

Jammu and Kashmir: The security officials have informed that at least 1 soldier was killed while 4 were injured in the attack and the local Rashtriya Rifles unit has started cordon and search operations in the are

Jammu and Kashmir news: Army soldiers in an armoured vehicle at the encounter site Premium
Jammu and Kashmir news: Army soldiers in an armoured vehicle at the encounter site

A vehicle convoy of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Saturday. The security officials have informed that 1 soldier was killed while 4 have been injured in the attack, and the local Rashtriya Rifles unit has started cordon and search operations in the area. 

Also Read: IAF convoy attack Live

"An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district of J&K. The local Rashtriya Rifles unit has started cordon and search operations in the area. The vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the General area near Shahsitar. Military personnel have suffered injuries," the officials from the security forces told news agency ANI. 

The officials said that the attack took place in the evening when the IAF convoy was moving towards Sanai Top in the district's Surankote area. The condition of two injured soldiers is reported to be critical, and they were rushed to the hospital.

The forces have sought reinforcements from the army and police as a massive search operation has been launched to track down and neutralise the terrorists. Security has been beefed up around the Sanai area near Jarran Wali Gali (JWG) Poonch in Surankot, and the security personnel is thoroughly checking every vehicle. 

Second attack on security forces in Poonch this year

The attack on the IAF convoy on Saturday is the second such attack on security forces in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier in January this year, an Army convoy came under heavy firing from suspected militants, prompting the forces to begin a search operation. 

"At around 1800h today, a Security Forces convoy of vehicles was fired upon by suspected terrorists from a jungle near Krishna Ghati, Poonch sector—no casualties to own troops. Joint search operations by the Indian Army and JKP (Jammu and Kashmir Police) are in progress," the White Night Corps of the Army posted on X. 

 

 

 

Published: 04 May 2024, 07:47 PM IST
