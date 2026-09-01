Milk price hike: Mumbai, Tamil Nadu households to face higher bills as prices rise ahead of festive season

The Bombay Milk Producers Association has announced that wholesale milk prices in Mumbai will be going up from Tuesday by ₹ 9 per litre, thus bringing the price of 1 litre of milk in the city from ₹ 93 to ₹ 102.

This price will remain in effect till 28 February, 2027.

The hike in milk price has been attributed to rising costs of fodder, oil cakes, and grain husks, besides increasing expenses related to transportation and livestock maintenance.

The price rise comes ahead of the festive season, and can drive up prices of milk products like sweets, paneer, curd, etc.

Prices can also increase at local bakeries and restaurants that serve milk-based products.

With this increase in price, the retail price for farm-supplied milk can shoot up to around ₹ 110 per litre for consumers, the Indian Express reported.

Earlier in August, Gokul, which is the biggest cooperative milk union of Maharshtra, increased the retail price of buffalo milk by ₹ 2 per litre. This increased the price to ₹ 78 per litre in Mumbai as well as Pune, IE reported.

That hike was also attributed to rising procurement price. This price hike is one of the steepest single-step price adjustments by the association in recent history, ANI reported.

Mumbai is not the only place where a rise in milk price has come into effect.

Milk prices set to increase in Tamil Nadu, CM Vijay announces The price of milk is also rising in Tamil Nadu, with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday announcing that milk procurement price in the city has been increased to ₹44 per litre, which makes it a cumulative increase of ₹6 across the state.

The announcement was made by the CM under Rule 110 of Tamil Nadu Assembly rules following rising input costs, as highlighted by stakeholders, ANI reported.

The announcement also included that the Tamil Nadu government will be incurring an additional expenditure of ₹30 crore per month and ₹360 crore per year.