In the 47th meet, the GST Council chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under withdrawal of exemptions, said, "hitherto, GST was exempted on specified food items, grains, etc when not branded, or right on the brand has been foregone. It has been recommended to revise the scope of the exemption to exclude from its prepackaged and pre-labeled retail pack in terms of the Legal Metrology Act, including pre-packed, pre-labeled curd, lassi, and buttermilk.