Milk prices soar in India; here’s why it’s creating headaches for Narendra Modi govt5 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Milk is ubiquitous in India — from the morning glassful that most middle class school kids glug to its use in Hindu religious rituals. Now it could become a headache for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government as prices soar.
