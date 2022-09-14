Milk producers’ procurement set to triple in 5 years: NDDB chairman

Milk producers’ procurement set to triple in 5 years: NDDB chairman1 min read . 05:12 PM IST
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has sought support of NDDB in proper management and running of the 9 upcoming milk processing plants
New Delhi: Milk producing organizations’ procurement is set to triple to reach a value of over ₹18,000 crores from Rs. 5575 crores now, with daily volumes rising to over 100 lakh litres, said National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) chairman Meenesh Shah on Wednesday.
He also assured that NDDB through its arm NDDB Dairy Services will facilitate more such organizations like the one being done on the request of the Uttar Pradesh government.
After the inauguration of the four-day long dairy summit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath sought support of NDDB in proper management and running of the 9 upcoming milk processing plants that he intends to make operational in a year or two.
NDDB chairman said, about 750,000 farmers, including over 70% women, have created about 20 producer owned entities (MPCs) imbibing cooperative principals in heart, mind and working and numbers are set to grow further with liberal and conducive legal framework. These entities did a business of about ₹5,600 crore last year to be counted among the top dairy players in the country.
“Ever since inception of the first farmer’s organization, the number as of now has swelled to 20. Altogether the farmer members have been paid about a staggering Rs. 27,500 crore till last fiscal (2021-2022) in lieu of the milk poured by them to their respective organization," Shah said on the occasion of unveiling of value-added dairy products by the six MPCs, including four all-women organizations.
