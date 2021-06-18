1 min read.Updated: 18 Jun 2021, 04:20 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Staff Writer ( with inputs from PTI )
The 91-year-old, who tested negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday and was shifted to the general ICU
Milkha Singh had contracted Covid-19 last month
Legendary Indian former track and field sprinter Milkha Singh, who is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), has developed a fever and his oxygen saturation level has also dropped, the PGIMER hospital said on Friday.
The 91-year-old, who tested negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday and was shifted to the general ICU, is being closely monitored by a team of doctors.
The hospital staff informed media that Milkha Singh's health has deteriorated as he developed a fever on Thursday night, and his oxygen saturation levels dipped, the doctors added.
"It's been a slightly rough day for Milkha Ji. But he is battling away," read a statement from his family.
He had contracted COVID-19 last month and his 85-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur, who had also been infected by the virus, passed away at a private hospital in Mohali on Sunday, June 13.
Kaur was a former national women's volleyball team captain.
Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped at home following treatment at the Fortis hospital in Mohali for a week.
The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics.