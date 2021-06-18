Milkha Singh develops fever, oxygen saturation level dips, says PGIMER hospital

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Legendary Indian former track and field sprinter Milkha Singh, who is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), has developed a fever and his oxygen saturation level has also dropped, the PGIMER hospital said on Friday.

The hospital staff informed media that Milkha Singh's health has deteriorated as he developed a fever on Thursday night, and his oxygen saturation levels dipped, the doctors added.

"It's been a slightly rough day for Milkha Ji. But he is battling away," read a statement from his family.

He had contracted COVID-19 last month and his 85-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur, who had also been infected by the virus, passed away at a private hospital in Mohali on Sunday, June 13.

Kaur was a former national women's volleyball team captain.

Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped at home following treatment at the Fortis hospital in Mohali for a week.

He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

