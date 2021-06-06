Milkha Singh shows 'continuous improvement' in Covid fight

Singh was on oxygen support at home after being discharged from Fortis Hospital in Mohali, but was admitted to PGIMER after his oxygen levels began to dip

Legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh is showing "continuous improvement" as he remains under treatment for COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, the facility's spokesperson said on Sunday. The 91-year-old sports icon is being closely monitored by a medical team at the medical facility.

"On the basis of all the medical parameters today, that is June 6, his condition has been observed better than previous days," he added.

Singh's family also issued a statement through a spokesperson stating that his condition is now stable and improving.

Meanwhile, Singh's COVID Nirmal Kaur, 82, remains under treatment for Covid-19 at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

Singh initially was admitted in the same hospital, but was discharged on Sunday last week on his family's request. He continued to be on oxygen support at home, but was admitted to PGIMER after his oxygen levels began to dip.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics.

(With PTI inputs)

