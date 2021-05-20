OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Sprint legend Milkha Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at his residence.

The 91-year-old, popularly known as Flying Sikh, is asymptomatic and claims to be in "high spirits''".

"A couple of our helpers tested positive and so all the family members did the tests. Only I returned positive on Wednesday and I am surprised," Milkha told to news agency PTI.

"I am fine and there is no fever or cough. My doctor told me I will be al right in three-four days. I did jogging just yesterday. I am in high spirits," he added.

The legendary athlete is a five-time Asian Games gold medallist but his greatest performance was the fourth place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Olympics.

Milkha''s son and ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh is in Dubai and said he would be returning to the country this week itself. "I will be flying back home on Saturday," said Jeev.

